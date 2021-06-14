Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

