Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 117,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

