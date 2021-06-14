Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stake Lessened by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

