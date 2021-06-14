Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,613 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of Magnite worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

