Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Head to Head Contrast

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Maiden alerts:

This table compares Maiden and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 19.50% -8.00% -0.32% Metromile N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Maiden and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $184.12 million 1.63 $41.76 million N/A N/A Metromile N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maiden and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maiden currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.69%. Metromile has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Maiden.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metromile beats Maiden on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.