Main Street Research LLC Buys 4,733 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 206,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

