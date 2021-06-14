Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,700 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $101,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. 11,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

