Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,454 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,578,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,964,000 after acquiring an additional 319,288 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.13. The company had a trading volume of 290,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

