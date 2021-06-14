Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,188 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 1.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after buying an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after buying an additional 656,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,029. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.