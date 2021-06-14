Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 251,214 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. CarGurus comprises about 0.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270,387 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CarGurus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,083 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.