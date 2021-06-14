Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 627.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $3,378,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $339,971,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.09. 260,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,409,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

