Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

