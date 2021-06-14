Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 596.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for about 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

DT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.12. 23,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 213.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

