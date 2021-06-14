Makena Capital Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,737 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems makes up 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.79. 1,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,576. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -250.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,796. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

