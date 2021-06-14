Makena Capital Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 648.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $686.17. 5,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,878. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

