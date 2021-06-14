Makena Capital Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the quarter. Post makes up 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Post worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Post by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Post by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Post by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Post by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on POST. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

POST stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,988. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

