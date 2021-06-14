Makena Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 61,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

