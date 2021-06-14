Makena Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 535.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,737 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,760. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

