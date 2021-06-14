Makena Capital Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 740.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 1.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,315 shares of company stock worth $103,485,021. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,796. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

