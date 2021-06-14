Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.03 on Monday, hitting $2,424.17. 27,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

