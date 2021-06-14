Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the quarter. Zendesk accounts for 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zendesk worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zendesk by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $140.29. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,634. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock worth $21,552,117. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.