Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBRA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

