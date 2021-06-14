Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after buying an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.68. 8,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,364. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

