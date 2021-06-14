Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Life Storage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

LSI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $107.40. 3,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,314. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

