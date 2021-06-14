Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,906 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. 356,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,831,891. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

