Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,835,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,039.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 76,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

