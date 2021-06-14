Makena Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up approximately 1.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.