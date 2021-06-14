Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.40

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 187.05 ($2.44), with a volume of 183663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.85 ($2.42).

EMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

