Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $144.45 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

