Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:MN opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.07.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
