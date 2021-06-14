MAP Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.39 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $2.39 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.40 or 0.01040117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.36 or 0.99587796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002694 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

