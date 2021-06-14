Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.46 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

