Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $185.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $195.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $711.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

