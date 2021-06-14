Marcum Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

