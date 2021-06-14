Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,205.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $880.59 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

