MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 78,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $440.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.