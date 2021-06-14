MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.50% of MarketAxess worth $284,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4,238.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $442.58 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,070 shares of company stock worth $6,822,059. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.