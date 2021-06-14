MarketPeak Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00791761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.45 or 0.08046302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00084336 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.