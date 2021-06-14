Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $138.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

