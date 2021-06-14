Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Raised by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 787,657 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Marvell Technology worth $176,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

