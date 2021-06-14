MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $104,065.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00185290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01061198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.09 or 0.99592542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002676 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.