Massnet Market Cap Hits $26.64 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Massnet has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00097589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00786899 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,856,515 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

