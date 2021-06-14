MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of MasTec worth $124,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $2,229,344. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTZ traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

