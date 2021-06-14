Master Contract Token Market Cap Reaches $249,494.41 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $249,494.41 and $176,392.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.21 or 0.06434926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00146134 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

