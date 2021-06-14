Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Up 7.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.04. 9,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 242,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

