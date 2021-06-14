Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Up 7.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 9,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 242,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.