Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Maximus makes up approximately 2.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Maximus worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MMS traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. 978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,823. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

