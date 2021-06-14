MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 299.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,533 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear makes up 2.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

