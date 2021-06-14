McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.57. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 42,115 shares traded.

MUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $741.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,488,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

