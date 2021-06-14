Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Gap Down to $33.11

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.11, but opened at $32.26. Medallia shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 13,149 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,812,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,861 shares of company stock worth $9,316,922. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Medallia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Medallia by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

